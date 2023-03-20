How Hard Is It Really To Merge Eastern Washington With Idaho?

Can You Legally Break Up Washington State And Merge It With Idaho?

Have you ever wondered what it would take to merge Eastern Washington with Idaho and create a new state?



canva canva loading...

Would There Be A Legal Fight If We Broke Apart Washington State Into Idaho?

It’s an interesting concept, but how hard is it from a legal perspective? Could it be done, and if so, what requirements would need to be met?

Get our free mobile app

I've seen recent news stories of disenchanted people in both Oregon and Washington wanting to cut away from Oregon and Washington to create a new Idaho.

The number one reason that people seem to want to break away from either Oregon or Washington is their political leanings.

The good news is that this article isn't about political likes and dislikes, it's about how legally it's possible to break away from the west side of Washington State.

Merging Eastern Washington with Idaho and creating a new state would require significant legal and political hurdles to overcome.

canva canva loading...

Firstly, both the Washington State Constitution and the U.S. Constitution provide specific procedures for creating new states, and these procedures are complex and difficult to navigate.

The Washington State Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of both houses of the state legislature to approve the formation of a new state. The U.S. Constitution also requires Congress to approve the creation of any new state.

Additionally, there are likely to be legal challenges to any attempt to merge Eastern Washington with Idaho.

The process of merging states raises complex questions of jurisdiction, taxation, and representation that would need to be addressed and resolved. It is also possible that residents of both states may oppose the merger, making it difficult to gain the necessary political support.

canva canva loading...

Overall, while it is technically possible to merge Eastern Washington with Idaho and create a new state, the legal and political challenges associated with such a merger make it a highly unlikely scenario.

If both states were able to agree on merging, there could potentially be some benefits.

For example, merging could lead to increased economic opportunities as Eastern Washington and Idaho could combine forces in order to attract more businesses or tourists.

Additionally, merging could also lead to more efficient government services as resources could be shared between two formerly distinct entities.

On the other hand, there are also some potential drawbacks associated with merging Eastern Washington with Idaho.

canva canva loading...

It is possible that combining two different cultures into one state could lead to tension or even conflict between those who live in each area.

Additionally, since each state has its own laws and regulations governing taxes, education standards, etc., there may be difficulties ironing out these differences when creating one unified entity.

In short, while it is legally possible for Eastern Washington and Idaho to merge in order to create one new state—provided that both states agree on doing so—it is not without its challenges.

Here's Five Attractions You'll See Along Washington State's Longest Road Taking a road trip along Washington's longest highway - State Route 20 - here are five attractions you must see.