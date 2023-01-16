How Do New 2023 Washington Laws Help You? Our Best List Why

As of January 1, 2023, a series of new laws will take effect in Washington State.

New laws are being put into effect throughout the state this year, and they could be incredibly helpful for you.

Let’s look at what these new laws entail and how they may benefit you.

Minimum Wage Increase

Washington State recently passed a law that will increase the minimum wage from its current rate of $14.49 per hour to $15.74 per hour on January 1st, 2023. This is part of an ongoing effort to raise the state’s minimum wage to a living wage by 2025.

The increase is estimated to benefit more than 500,000 people across Washington State, many of whom are working families with children or those living on fixed incomes. If you are one of those getting a raise, congrats!

SB 5761 - 2021-22

A new law went into effect that requires employers in Washington State to post and provide wages and salary information for potential hires in companies with 15 or more employees. If you are job hunting, you'll now have an idea of what salary range you can expect when you apply for a new job.

HB1412

According to watchdogonline.com, HB 1412: A court can decide not to impose, or to relieve an offender of, the amount of restitution and accrued interest that they have to pay.

This does not include fines and restitution owed to the Department of Labor and Industry under the crime victim compensation program. This allows the court to recognize that the offender does not and will not have the ability to pay restitution.

If you are in a situation where you can't pay, you might not be responsible for restitution.

There are three big law changes In Washington State that could help you out in 2023, you can take a look at a few more new laws that could help you out here.