How Dangerous Are Snow Squalls in Washington State?

I've been in a few snowstorms while driving and the older I get, I try to avoid them.



When I was younger, I had no problem jumping in my car and leaving for trips at midnight.

Looking back, I think about how crazy I was because several times I had close calls with animals and weather that I luckily survived.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

With winter all around us in Washington State, snow storms are pretty common, especially in the higher elevations but what about snow squalls?

If you are a newer driver, snow squalls will hit when you least expect it. If you didn't know, snow squalls are pretty dangerous and here are a few reasons why:

Weather.gov posted this explanation of what a snow squall is:

"Snow squalls, often associated with strong cold fronts, are a key wintertime weather hazard. They move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour. The sudden white-out conditions combined with falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes."

"Squalls can occur where there is no large-scale winter storm in progress and might only produce minor accumulations. Snow squalls can cause localized extreme impacts to the traveling public and commerce for brief periods."

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

So a snow squall can hit when you least expect it and it will cause a complete whiteout making it almost impossible to see out of your windshield while driving.

Snow squalls are dangerous and if get a snow squall warning before you head out, don't leave until it's clear.

Weather.gov says take these precautions if you are stuck in a snow squall:

There truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall. However if you are already in transit and cannot exit the road in time, reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazard lights and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you. It’s also best not to slam on your brakes. With slick/icy roads, this could contribute to the loss of vehicle control and also increase the risk of a chain reaction crash.

If you are a newer driver or even an experienced driver like me, avoiding snow squalls is a wise thing to do especially during the winter in Washington State.

30 Amazing Photos Of Washington State Passes Snowed In Check out 30 photos of Washington State passes snowed in Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals