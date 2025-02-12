How Cold and Low Can It Go Tri-Cities Washington?

It's been a bitter cold week in the Tri-Cities but how low can the temperature go in the Columbia Basin?



Here's What You Weather Forecast Looks like Over The Next Few Days Tri-Cities

You might be surprised that we've set a record on Wednesday 2/12 with the lowest recorded temp for that day in history.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

On this date in 1985, the record low was 14 while the record high for the same day in 1977 was 68 degrees.

This morning, I saw variations in Pasco from 8 to 12 degrees so today was a record-breaking cold-snap day in Tri-Cities.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

So is the cold snap done?

According to the Northwest Weather Service, our cold snap might be coming to a close.

Over the next few days, Tri-Cities will start warming up and yes snow might be finally on the way again.

It seems like a late winter but over the next few days, we can expect an inch or two of new snow as temperatures will hover between the 30's for the daytime and 20s at night around the Columbia Basin.

If you've been wondering how cold can it go in the Tri-Cities, it looks like we've seen the last of the bitter-cold temperatures for a while and we are getting some fluffy snow in the future.

5 Best Towns to Find Snow in Washington State Looking for snow on Christmas, these five towns might fit the bill in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals