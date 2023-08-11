Triple Digit Heat Returns for Horrible Revenge on WA and OR

Can you handle another round of dangerously high temperatures?

You'd better prepare yourself. Mother Nature is packing another punch for the PNW. Beginning Monday, triple digit heat returns for several days. Tuesday is predicted to be the hottest with temperatures reaching as high as 107-degrees, or more. Then by Sunday expect some relief as temps will make their down to the upper 80s.

Hot weather precautions from the Washington State Department of Health

Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible unless you're sure your body has a high tolerance for heat.

Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Eat more frequently but make sure meals are balanced and light.

Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.

Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.

Check frequently on people who are elderly, ill or may need help. If you might need help, arrange to have family, friends or neighbors check in with you at least twice a day throughout warm weather periods.

Make sure pets have plenty of water.

Salt tablets should only be taken if specified by your doctor. If you are on a salt-restrictive diet, check with a doctor before increasing salt intake.

If you take prescription diuretics, antihistamines, mood-altering or antispasmodic drugs, check with a doctor about the effects of sun and heat exposure.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.

Watch the PSA below from the National Weather Service.

