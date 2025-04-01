Bankrupt: How Many Hooters Are Left in Washington State?

Like Red Lobster, Hooters is the next major restaurant chain to declare bankruptcy.



In an article from ABC10.com, the beloved eatery with scant-clad ladies has officially declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it hoping to keep most of its locations open during the proceedings.

Hooters Air Launched By Hooters Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

The company expects the bankruptcy to last 90 to 120 days, and the foreign locations will remain unaffected.

Hooter's owners hope to sell to a group of franchisee owners over the next few months.

30% of the Hooters restaurants are still under the founder's umbrella.

Hooters in Decline: What's Left of the Franchise in Washington State?

I know when my son was twelve, he was super-excited to go to a Hooters, and we managed to stop at the one in Missoula many years ago. He had a great time and enjoyed the chicken fingers and the views.

Hooters Prepares For First South Korean Restaurant Getty Images loading...

As Hooters restructures, it got me thinking - how many locations of Hooters remain in Washington State, and you'll be surprised that Hooters' last restaurant in Washington State closed in 2019.

It was located in Tacoma, Washington.

Are the Hooters Flying South? A Look at Their Numbers in Washington State

I did a quick search and discovered that Oregon and Idaho also have no Hooters, but Nevada and California still have locations that you can visit. Las Vegas is the one location in Nevada.

Hooters, in a statement, said that they are getting "back to the basics," and heck, you never know, Hooters might someday return to Washington State.

