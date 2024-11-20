Holiday Travel Dangers: Tips for Staying Safe on the Road During the Festive Season

I remember worrying about my boys traveling from College home for the Holidays. With bad weather and treacherous passes or two-lane highways, the fear is real.

Washington State Patrol will be boosting its presence to make sure drivers are staying aware, alert, and following the posted speeds while traveling.

'The purpose of these additional patrols is to make sure people are driving safely during the holiday travel season, specifically Washington State University students who might be visiting family for Thanksgiving'.

Distracted Driving Causes Accidents

There is no worse way to spend the holidays than to find out a loved one has been in an accident. Please remind your loved ones to take particular care while driving.

As the holiday season approaches, millions will hit the road to reunite with family and friends.

For college students traveling home, the excitement of getting there fast can sometimes lead to risky decisions.

Stay Alert While Driving

Whether it’s distracted driving, driving under the influence, or driving while fatigued, these dangers can quickly turn the holidays into a nightmare.

One of the biggest risks on the road is distracted driving. With the constant temptation to check texts, and social media, or take calls, staying focused on the road is crucial.

Even a momentary distraction can result in a serious accident. Alongside this, many holiday travelers will attend parties where alcohol or drugs are involved.

Don't drink and drive

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs impairs reaction times and decision-making, making it essential to plan for safe transportation like a designated driver or rideshare.

Fatigued driving is another common danger during the holidays. Late-night celebrations and travel can leave drivers feeling drowsy, which is as dangerous as driving under the influence.

If you're feeling tired, it's better to rest or swap drivers rather than risk your life on the road.

This holiday season, prioritize safety over speed. Plan, avoid distractions, and never drive under the influence or when you're too tired. Extra care can help ensure your holiday memories are happy and safe.

Plan for bad weather and take extra supplies and warm clothing with you when you travel. Bring water food and extra coats to stay warm.

