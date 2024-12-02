Holiday Express Train Ride in Portland: A Magical Christmas

All Aboard the Holiday Express Train Ride

This holiday season, take a magical journey aboard the Holiday Express! This has been on my 'bucket list' for a lot of years! I think it would be so fun to take the Grandkids on!

Join Santa Claus and his jolly elves for an unforgettable ride behind the 1912 Polson #2 steam locomotive.

Screenshot/https://orhf.org/visit-orhc/ Screenshot/https://orhf.org/visit-orhc/ loading...

The vintage rail cars, decked out in festive cheer, offer a cozy and heated escape as they chug along the beautiful Willamette River, right through the heart of the city.

Dress warm and enjoy hot beverages on the train.

Screenshot/ Insta Screenshot/ Insta loading...

Whether you're snuggled up with family or friends, the Holiday Express is a perfect way to experience the season's magic in a truly unique setting.

Before or after your ride, there’s plenty of holiday fun to enjoy at the Center.

Plan to shop for Christmas at the Gift Shop

Take some time to explore the Gift Shop, where you can find unique souvenirs like t-shirts, videos, and toys—perfect for remembering this special experience or for finding that perfect gift for someone on your list.

Need a snack or a festive beverage? The concessions stand has you covered, offering delicious treats to keep the holiday cheer flowing.

Make the most of your visit by browsing the Center’s holiday exhibits, adding to the festive atmosphere with seasonal displays and activities that bring the joy of the holidays to life.

Whether you're making memories with loved ones or continuing a family tradition, the Holiday Express train ride promises an unforgettable adventure.

So, grab your tickets and get ready for a delightful, heartwarming experience that will fill your season with joy and cheer.

Find out more at: The Oregon Rail Heritage Center

https://orhf.org/train-rides/holiday-express/

Screen shot/https://orhf.org/ Screen shot/https://orhf.org/ loading...

Send me an App Chat and let me know if you went on this train ride or if you ever have!

