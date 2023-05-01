History Hike Through Time to the Top of Candy Mountain THIS Saturday

You're invited to a history hike up Tri-Cities' Candy Mountain this Saturday.

If you've NEVER experienced the Candy Mountain hike, this is a perfect opportunity to learn more about the spectacular landmark in West Richland. On a clear day, the views are stunning from the top.

On Saturday, May 6th, you're invited to a FREE, round-trip guided hike up Candy Mountain hosted by rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historical Site. The "Hike Through Time" ranger program is is a 3.6-mile moderate hike to the top of of the mountain.

There will be several stops along the trail up to the summit.

Rangers will share short histories about the events and people that shaped the mid-Columbia region. Hikers will move forward in time as the stops progress from the Ice Age Floods to the Manhattan Project and its legacies. Topics will include the Native Peoples who have lived here since time immemorial, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the arrival of Christian missionaries, and the selection of Hanford for plutonium production during World War II.

Basic tips for the "Hike Through Time" include:

Bring enough water and snacks. Wear light clothing. It's best to plan for a variety of weather conditions. However, there is NOT shade on the trail. Sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses are all recommended for this trail.

What time does the "Hike Through Time" begin and where?

Participants will meet in the Candy Mountain trailhead parking lot by 8:45 am for a 9:00 am departure.

Learn more about the event on Facebook..

