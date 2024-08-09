If this table could talk, I can only imagine the conversations it's been privy to. It dates back to the time of Cristopher Columbus's Discovery of the Americas.

This 85-foot section of old-growth Douglas Fir is in Corvallis Oregon at Avery Park.

Cut by the Hull Oaks Timber Mill and installed as a picnic table in public parks. This is a continuous slice of timber.

The video below shows its length and beautiful color. There are two other remaining tables. And guess what? You may have already seen one. It's at the Benton-Franklin County Fairgrounds! (Somehow this makes me feel proud!) The remaining one is at the Blogett County Park.

I revel in amazement at things that are centuries old and have stood the test of time and the history witnessed.

I traveled to Europe in 1984 and backpacked all over Europe. I remember standing in Rome Italy staring at the Coliseum. Flashes of daring chariot drivers and gladiator fights filled my mind.

When I was a little girl I grew up in a small town in Felton CA, just inland of Santa Cruz about 5 miles. Our little town was known for our famous Covered Bridge just before the entrance of The Chapporal Corral where I kept my horse.

We spent many afternoons on our horses on the bridge eating sunflower seeds and deciding which direction we'd ride for the day or under the bridge swimming in the crawdad-infested San Lorenzo Valley river.

There was a rope swing that hung from the bridge so we would ride double into the river and the rider on the back would grab the rope and the front rider would run off fast through the water.

The person who grabbed the rope would try to swing and drop into 'The Hole" (The deepest part of the river) It was so much fun! Even Back then (I was probably 10 years old) We felt pride that tourists would travel from all over to see "our" famous Covered Bridge.

