Here Are 10 Funny First Impressions Of Seattle And Washington State

If you are new to Washington State or recently moved to Washington State, I'm sure you had a first impression of the Evergreen State.



Concerts In Your Car's David Spade And Rob Schneider Live Getty Images loading...

New To Washington State? What Was Your First Impression Of Washington State?

I was born and raised in Washington State so for the most part Washington is home for me but it wasn't until I moved away that I discovered that people living outside of Washington have a radically different impression of our state.

Get our free mobile app

I thought I'd have some fun and I asked some newbie listeners what their first impressions were of Seattle and Washington State, here are some of the funniest responses that I received:

10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State Newbies to Washington State give hilarious first impressions of the Evergreen State

If you are a newbie to Washington State, welcome! As you can see, we Washingtonians can laugh at ourselves as well. If you have a first impression of Seattle and Washington when you first moved here, let us know in the comments below.