10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State

10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State

canva

Here Are 10 Funny First Impressions Of Seattle And Washington State

If you are new to Washington State or recently moved to Washington State, I'm sure you had a first impression of the Evergreen State.

Getty Images
loading...

New To Washington State? What Was Your First Impression Of Washington State?

I was born and raised in Washington State so for the most part Washington is home for me but it wasn't until I moved away that I discovered that people living outside of Washington have a radically different impression of our state.

Get our free mobile app

I thought I'd have some fun and I asked some newbie listeners what their first impressions were of Seattle and Washington State, here are some of the funniest responses that I received:

10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State

Newbies to Washington State give hilarious first impressions of the Evergreen State

If you are a newbie to Washington State, welcome! As you can see, we Washingtonians can laugh at ourselves as well. If you have a first impression of Seattle and Washington when you first moved here, let us know in the comments below.

Fall Head Over Heels For This WA State $4.3 Million Island Home

Peek inside this gorgeous Mercer Island home in Seattle Washington. Trust me, you will fall head over heels in love with the property ❤❤
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA