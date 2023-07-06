Is the Wonderland Trail at Mt. Rainier the Best for Hiking in WA?

Since I'm not from Washington, I went to an AI site for the #1 hiking trail in the state. Depending on YOUR personal preferences, interests, and experiences, it can vary.

However, one of the most popular choices listed was the Wonderland Trail.

According to NPS.gov:

The Wonderland Trail is 93 miles (150 km) long and encircles Mount Rainier. It is a strenuous hike with lots of elevation gain and loss, through lowland forests and valleys and into high alpine and sub-alpine areas.

How long will it take to navigate the Wonderland Trail and what is needed?

Canva Canva loading...

It takes the average, skilled hiker anywhere from 10-14 days to navigate. The difficulty level is considered STRENUOUS. An overnight camping permit is needed. There are several access points throughout the park at a starting elevation of 3,200 to 6,700. The trail is snow-free from July through early September. A climbing permit is required for traveling above 10,000 feet or on glaciers. Advance reservations can be made by visiting Recreation.gov.

There are several camps along the Wonderland Trail.

nps.gov nps.gov loading...

There are 18 wilderness camps along the trail and 3 non-wilderness camps. NOT ALL CAMPS HAVE GROUP SITES. Parties with 6-12 people will need a camp that has a group site.

Hiking from Longmire in a clockwise direction, the camps are:

Pyramid Creek- (no group site) 3,765 feet

Devil's Dream- 5,060 feet

South Puyallup River- 4,000 feet

Klapatche Park- (no group site) 5,515 feet

North Puyallup River- 3,750 feet

Golden Lakes- 5,130 feet

South Mowich River- 2,605 feet

*Mowich Lake Campground- 4,929 feet

Ipsut Creek Campground- 2,330 feet

Carbon River- 3,195 feet

Dick Creek- (no group site) 4,185 feet

Mystic Camp- 5,570 feet

Granite Creek- 5,765

Sunrise Camp- 6,245

*White River Campground- 4,280 feet

Summerland- 5,940 feet

Indian Bar- 5,120 feet

Nickel Creek- 3,385 feet

Maple Creek- 2,815 feet

Paradise River- 3,805 feet

*Cougar Rock Campground- 3,180 feet

(Cougar Rock must be reserved through Recreation.gov.)

* denotes non-wilderness campground

There are two wilderness camps on the alternate route of the Wonderland Trail through Spray Park. They are:

Eagle's Roost- (no group site) 4,885 feet

Cataract Valley- 4,620 feet

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.