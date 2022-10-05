This recommendation comes from a co-worker.

If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.

Why you should visit Dusty Lake

There is a 6-mile loop trail. It's considered "moderately challenging." It's a popular trail for bird watching, camping, and fishing. Backpackers love this trail!

Ancient Lakes, four small disconnected lakes, lie at the head of the North Alcove and feature a waterfall plunging 160 feet into the easternmost lake. Much-larger Dusty Lake lies at the head of the South Alcove. Both arms are lined with 200 to 300-foot basalt cliffs towering above the coulee floor.

Fishing at Dusty Lake is fun for all.

The freshwater lake is home to brown, tiger, and rainbow trout, and there are several similar-sized lakes close by. Fishing regulations can change throughout the year, so do your research. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Dusty Lake sits in a shallow canyon and doesn't receive as much sunlight as other lakes early in the year. As such, this lake remains colder longer and fishing doesn't start to pick up until later in the spring. Access to Dusty Lake is walk-in only. The lake is best fished from a float tube or pontoon boat. Shoreline fishing is usually unproductive.

