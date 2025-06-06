For us living on the east side of Washington, you might think Leavenworth is the only Bavarian village you can visit to get that Norway vibe.

Leavenworth Isn’t the Only Little Bavarian WA Town That You Can Visit

As a kid, I loved going to Walla Walla Lake in Oregon because it really made you feel like you were in the Swiss Alps.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

I know that Leavenworth makes all the best in the nation lists because of its natural beauty, but there is a little town in Washington state that also gives all the right Bavarian village vibes, and some folks call it home.

Photo by Eddie Zhou on Unsplash Photo by Eddie Zhou on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Poulsbo, Washington, doesn't get enough credit for its charming downtown area that reflects the look and feel of a little "Norway."

I've seen comments on Facebook where people rave about a bakery named Sluys.

Discover the Charm of Poulsbo: A Timeless Norwegian Escape

As I scrolled through more comments, there were so many great places to visit, including a Maritime Museum and a great place to get fish and chips called JJ's Fish House.

Photo by Shiva Itikala on Unsplash Photo by Shiva Itikala on Unsplash loading...

Explore the Enchantment of Poulsbo's Norwegian Village Vibes

I'm not saying to skip Leavenworth, but if you are looking for another Bavarian village in Washington State, you might put Poulsbo on your next road trip map.

Are there any other little towns in Washington State that have the same vibe or feel? Let me know in the comments below.

READ MORE: 10 Little WA State Towns That Have The Best Downtown Areas

10 Washington State Towns That Changed Their Names Here are 10 towns in Washington State that changed their original names Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals