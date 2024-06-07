Heroic Dog Saves Baker Oregon Man After Walking Four Miles to Get Help

An Oregon man is alive and well after his dog walked an astonishing four miles to get help after the man's truck plummeted into an embankment on a rough river road.

In a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Department, Brandon Garrett was traveling north on U.S. Forest Service Road 39 on June 2nd with his four dogs, when he failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to plummet off the embankment.

On June 3, 2024, at approximately 9:28 a.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a report of a vehicle over an embankment on U.S. Forest Service Road 39.

The reporting party explained that his brother, Brandon Garrett, had not made it to his camp yesterday afternoon. Family members located his vehicle this morning but were unable to reach it due to the terrain.

One of his dogs traveled nearly four miles to their camp, which alerted the rest of the party that something was wrong.

Garrett was able to crawl approximately one hundred yards from the vehicle, where he spent the night.

The rest of the party continued to search for him, and family members located his vehicle on the morning of June 3rd. The three remaining dogs were located alive at the crash scene.

Sheriff Ash rendered first aid. Pine Valley Rural Fire volunteers and U.S. Forest Service employees used chainsaws to clear a path for Search and Rescue.

Members of the Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team set up their rescue equipment and began the difficult task of reaching Garrett.

Once the team was able to reach him, they loaded and secured him in a rescue basket. He was connected to a highline rope system and pulled across the ravine, where he was transferred to a group of SAR members and medical personnel.

Talk about an amazing rescue and smart dog that managed to alert everyone to Garrett's condition, It reminds of a Disney movie where the dog rescues everyone, you can check out more details on the save below:

