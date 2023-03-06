Hermiston Driver Dies After I-84 Crash Into Columbia River in Corbett

One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a guardrail and landed in the Columbia River.

Oregon State Police say it happened Saturday morning at about 7:15 on westbound Interstate 84 near the Corbett Viewpoint. The driver was speeding and hit the guardrail near mile post 23. The vehicle went down a 150 foot embankment landing upside down in the river.

First responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Gorgonio Reyes Barrera of Hermiston, Oregon. The Corbett Viewpoint was shut down for several hours for the investigation.

