Help The Animals: Charity Concert Brings Color Blind To Clover Island

Rock Band Color Blind Will Perform A Charity Concert September 9th At Clover Island

As summer winds down, why not celebrate the end of summer with a great cause and a great concert?



How Can I Help The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter With Fundraising?

Pet Overpopulation Prevention and the friends of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter have teamed up for a great event that directly helps the animals of the Columbia Basin.

Paws for a Cause is a fundraising concert featuring the popular, local band Color Blind and will be held outdoors at Clover Island Inn on September 9, 2023. In addition to the live music and dancing, there will be banquet-style dinners, beverages, live and silent auctions, and raffles. The proceeds from this event will be equally split between POPP and Friends of TCAS to continue their work to reduce pet overpopulation and to find homes for abandoned, stray and unwanted pets.

It's a great way to wind down summer with a concert on Clover Island and help out the animals right here locally. If you are interested in tickets and more details, click here.

We'll see you on September 9th for a great concert for a great cause that's been titled "Paws For A Cause"

