After 12 years, Popular Pizza Joint in Kennewick Closes Their Doors

Another abrupt closing in Kennewick leaves a popular pizza place vacant after twelve years.

Last Call for Cheese and Crust: Popular Kennewick Pizzeria Bids Adieu After 12 Years

In a surprise closing, Hellfired Pizza (formerly the Rock) on Highway 395 is no longer in business, leaving the iconic building up for lease.

According to a posting from the Tri-Cities Journal of Business, Hellfired Pizza is closing and will displace up to 30 workers.

The owners stated in a press release that navigating the last few years financially has been a struggle, leading to the closure of the popular pizza place.

Tears for Toppings: Iconic Kennewick Pizzeria Closes Its Doors After a Decade Plus

If you recall, Hellfired Pizza was once called The Rock, and about a year and a half ago, The Rock rebranded to Hellfired Pizza.

The unique building located at 4862 W. Hildebrand Blvd and with over 8000 square feet, will soon be up for lease for new owners.

It's sad to see another business close in Kennewick, but the closure also allows new owners to open the next "big thing" on Highway 395.

