Heed These 6 Helpful Tips On Winter Driving From Richland WA Police

6 Helpful Tips On Winter Driving From The Richland Police Department

When the snow hits, it's amazing how many people forget how to drive. You don't want to be one of those people plus you don't want to damage your car or truck because of those crazy insurance rates. YIKES!



Stay Safe And Observe These Extra Helpful Winter Driving Tips In Washington State

So how do you handle the snow-packed roads around the Tri-Cities over the next few days?

Thankfully, our friends at the Richland Police Department on their Facebook page have some advice and they posted six helpful tips on navigating the slick and wet roads in the Tri-Cities.

1) Check statewide pass conditions online before heading out or planning trips.

2) Drive for conditions: slower speeds, slower acceleration, leave extra space between vehicles, and give yourself more time and space to stop.

3) Do not use cruise control.

4) Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.

5) Slow down when approaching intersections, offramps, bridges, or shady spots.

6) If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.

More tips for driving in winter weather conditions, including traveling over mountain passes this weekend, can be found on the WSDOT website.

The best piece of advice still has to be that if you don't have to hit the roads today or tomorrow, stay inside and enjoy a warm fire and hot cocoa and spend time with the family on a snow day.

