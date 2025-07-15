Alert: CDC Issues Warning About Drinking Coffee in WA Heatwave

We all love our coffee, but it might not be the best thing for you during a summer heatwave in Washington State.

How Caffeine Affects Your Body in Extreme Heat

It might surprise you, but a hot cup of coffee could harm you if you don't watch your consumption.

The CDC is warning Washingtonians about why their coffee and moderation might be a good thing during the summer months.

I never realized that drinking coffee can cause issues during summer, but it can.

Why Coffee Isn’t the Best Choice During a Heat Advisory

According to the Mayo Clinic:

Hot beverages like coffee can raise your internal temperature, making it harder for your body to cool down, especially if you're already in a hot environment. This can increase the risk of heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Caffeine can impair thermoregulation (your body's ability to control its temperature), which is crucial in summer conditions. This may not affect everyone equally, but it’s a concern during prolonged exposure to heat.

Caffeine can also stimulate the central nervous system, which can further elevate your heart rate and blood pressure.

So who knew that drinking coffee during a heatwave isn't the healthiest thing for you?

As the heatwave continues this summer in Washington State, keep yourself safe by slowing down on the coffee intake.

