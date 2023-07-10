It’s Way Too Hot and There’s NO Relief for Several Days

How have you been staying cool in this heat?

Yuck! Triple digit heat is here fire danger is high in the area. And, if that isn't enough, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until Monday at 8 pm. A pool membership sounds good about now, doesn't it? I actually purchased a garden hose recently so I can water my plants and flowers that are still living. My poor lawn needs more to drink than what my homeowner's association calls for. And guess what?

This heat wave will continue for the next several days.

I'm not joking. I did a quick 10-day check of the Kennewick forecast. Ok, I checked the 14-day forecast. And it looks like temps are in the upper 90's to triple digits through Sunday, July 23rd.

What days will be the hottest in Tri-Cities?

Upper 90's are forecast for the weekdays and triple digits are expected for Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th. It's expected to be 102° on both days. The following Monday, the 17th, 97° and 90's throughout the week till Sunday, July 23rd, when another 100° day is forecast.

How can you keep cool on such hot days?

I have a few ideas. Stay inside. Don't go out, unless you have to. Walk your pets early in the morning and later in the evening. The pavement is unbelievably hot for our four-legged pals. Walk them on grass or dirt. And, please, make sure they have enough water. They might enjoy a pool, too.

Tri-Cities has a lot of splash pads and community pools. We also have a few rivers. Stay safe. wear a life jacket and enjoy.

There's never been a better time to see a movie than this week.

Some great films are showing, including, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and several more.

Check out the Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning movie trailer with Tom Cruise.

Scroll on for more ideas to keep cool in this heat.

7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat 5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer.

