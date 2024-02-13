City Of Richland Providing FREE CPR Training to Community

Heart-safe Richland is offering community members to learn CPR with FREE classes.

The classes are open to seniors, adults, and youth ages 8 and up (children between 8-15 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). The classes will be on May 14th, September 10th, and November 12th. Two classes will be held those days at 6 pm and 7 pm at the Richland Community Center at 500 Amon Park Drive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an emergency life saving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Chest compressions combined with artificial ventilation, or mouth to mouth is used to preserve brain function, blood circulation, and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. Knowing CPR can save lives.

Richland Fire and Emergency Services offers open enrollment classes once per quarter, and encourages home owners associations, schools, businesses, churches, civic organizations, etc. to become part of the Heart Safe community.

How to become a Heart Safe Richland Campus Partner

You can participate in a FREE 30-minute hands-only CPR training. Schedule your campus training by visiting heartsaferichland.com or call 509-942-7703.

Learn more about CPR by watching the video below, courtesy of CityView TV

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Heart Safe Richland program coordinator, Captain Josh Smith at 509-578-9400 or by email at jsmith@ci.richland.wa.us.

