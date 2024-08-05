Have You Ever Seen a “Hay Devil” in Washington State?

In Washington State, especially in Eastern Washington, high winds are just a fact of life around these parts of the Evergreen State.



Winds can reach up to 60 MPH near the Tri-Cities and I've seen it all or at least thought I did until I saw a video of a "Hay Devil" in Oregon.

Washingtonians are accustomed to seeing tumbleweeds and dust devils and on a rare occasion a small tornado but have you ever seen a "hay devil" take flight?

KSL.com posted a "Hay Devil" video near Bend Oregon and as you can see a newly cut field of hay with a little wind assist has become a "Hay Devil".

Growing up in Eastern Washington, have you ever seen this phenomenon?

The "Hay Devil" wastes no time swirling around and making its presence known and then quietly dissipates after a quick rise and fall of the hay. You will even see a car pull up in the video to snap a picture of this unusual sighting.

So do "Hay Devils" exist? According to this YouTube video, they do.

