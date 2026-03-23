Don’t Miss Hardy Live at the Washington State Fair This September

Country rock fans in Washington will want to mark their calendars as Hardy is headed back to the stage in a big way this fall.

Hardy & McCoy Moore Set for Must-See Fair Concert in Washington

Hardy is set to perform at the Washington State Fair on Thursday, September 24th, bringing his high-energy show to one of the state’s most popular annual events.

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Hardy Tickets Go On Sale Soon for Washington State Fair Concert

Joining Hardy for the night will be rising country talent McCoy Moore, adding even more excitement to an already stacked lineup.

Hardy is known for blending country storytelling with rock-driven sound. He has built a loyal fan base with hits like “ONE BEER” and “TRUCK BED,” and his live performances continue to draw massive crowds nationwide.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show will go on sale Friday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m.

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Fans looking to secure seats early can take advantage of venue pre-sales, which run from Wednesday, February 25th, at 10:00 a.m. through Friday morning just before the public on-sale.

The pre-sale password is RADIO, giving KORD listeners a chance to grab tickets before they’re gone.

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The Washington State Fair concert series is known for bringing some top-tier talent to the Pacific Northwest, and Hardy’s appearance is expected to be one of the standout shows of the season.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his music, this is shaping up to be a must-see event.

For ticket details and more information, fans can visit the official fair website.