HAPO Center Casino? Tri-Cities, We Want to Know What You Think [POLL]

I was a little surprised that Franklin County approached the Yakima Tribe about a casino at the HAPO Center, but would a casino be something you'd support in Pasco on Burden Blvd?

Franklin County Wants to Talk Casinos — And the HAPO Center Is in the Spotlight

If you didn't know it, Franklin County assumed control of the event center and surrounding ballpark complex after a lease with the City of Pasco expired.

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Would You Support a Casino at the HAPO Center?

Franklin County Administrator Brian Dansel pitched the idea on August 4th to the Yakama Tribal Council.

The proposal was informational only, but it does raise the question: would you, as a Pasco resident, support a casino if the HAPO Center were changed?

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The interesting point is that the City of Pasco has disputed Franklin County's ownership since the lease expired, so it looks like there is plenty of red tape before they plop a casino down on the HAPO Center land.

If it does happen in the future, would you support a casino at the HAPO Center?

A Lot of positive and negative comments have been making it to social media.

So I thought I'd ask the question, take our poll below, and let us know what you think about the proposed casino at the HAPO Center in Franklin County.