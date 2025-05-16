Hanford Site Warning: Watch Out for Rattlesnakes Folks!

As a kid growing up at the Boggan's Oasis on the Grand Ronde River, you'd always hear the rattlesnakes in the hills on a hot summer day. If you left them alone, they left you alone.

Rattlesnake Encounters On The Hanford Site: What You Need To Know

It's no surprise, but we are in rattlesnake country in Eastern Washington. As summer approaches, the Hanford Site has issued rattlesnake warnings as the snakes will be waking up from hibernation.

EdwardSnow EdwardSnow loading...

Get our free mobile app

The posting on Facebook was a good reminder of the importance of rattlesnakes to our region:

As the weather warms up, western rattlesnakes begin to emerge from their winter dens, also called hibernacula. These snakes often spend the winter coiled together in a ball to share body heat. At Hanford, surveys found multiple snake species cohabitating together.

Don’t Get Bitten: Rattlesnake Alerts from the Hanford Site

The Hanford Site reminded hikers that rattlesnake dens are often easier to find than those of more sensitive species, like the whipsnake, which tend to remain hidden and quiet. Protecting snakes and their dens helps keep rodent populations in check and supports a healthy ecosystem

Rattlesnake Area septemberlegs loading...

I recall the first time I encountered a rattlesnake. He was to the side of the hiking path, and I heard him rattling, and I think I jumped sky high.

The Hanford Site's warning is a good reminder that as summer gets here, rattlesnakes will be out and about, and the best course of action is to avoid them if you can.

READ MORE: 5 Tips To Avoid A Rattlesnake Encounter In Washington State

10 Things That Make The Tri-Cities Cable Bridge Special in Washington State Here are 10 unusual facts about the Cable Bridge in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals