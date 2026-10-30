Hanford High School is celebrating a huge win in our community. They just got $31,000 for their Hanford Athletics thanks to the nationwide Friday Night 5 G lights contest.

One Washington School Is Still in the Running for a $1 Million Upgrade

Tri-Citians came together with 77,000 votes, but it wasn't enough to secure the #1 spot for a chance at a million dollars.

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77,000 Votes! Hanford High Makes a Big Run at $1 Million Prize

The good news: another school in Washington State still has a chance at the million, and Hanford High is being a great sport, as everyone in our state is being asked to support and vote for Lakeside High School. You can vote for them here

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Lakeside High School and the Nine Miles community have had to deal with devastating wildfires, and Hanford High is saying to start casting your votes for them in the next round.

Hanford High, in its Facebook posting, has this to say about the voting and the contest:

The voting is over, and we are incredibly proud of and grateful for this community. Thank you to every student, parent, alum, staff member, local business, rival school, and neighbor who voted every day, shared the link, made posts, and rallied the people around you. You demonstrated incredible pride not only in Hanford, but in being part of our Tri-Cities community.



While we fell short of winning the West Region and the $250K we want to say thank you to T-Mobile for the Friday Night 5G Lights opportunity, and for the $31,000 already awarded to our athletic programs. That investment will make a real difference for our student-athletes.

Congrats to all and great job, Hanford High! You can read more about the voting and contest here.