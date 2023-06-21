Beware: Major Road Closure Will Hamper Weekend Motorists in Finley

Heads up! Plan ahead if your travel takes you on Haney Road this weekend.

Haney Road will be closed from Bowles Road to Highway 397. The road will be closed on Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm with a detour in place.

Road crews with Benton County will have this portion of Haney Road closed to allow BNSF to perform maintenance work on the railroad track.

Plan ahead so you're not caught off-guard this Sunday, 6/25.

