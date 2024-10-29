How’s the Halloween Weather Shaping Up in Tri-Cities, WA?
How's the 2024 Halloween Weather Shaping Up in Tri-Cities, WA?
How's the weather looking for Halloween in the Tri-Cities, I'll break it down for you.
Here's The Weather Forecast For Halloween Night In Tri-Cities Washington
According to the National Weather Service, Today 10/29 is going to be sunny with a high around 58, and there’ll be a light southwest breeze around 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight, it’ll stay mostly clear with the temperature dropping to about 33 degrees. The wind will calm down to around 5 mph and become still by the evening.
Tomorrow 10/30, there’s a 30% chance of rain starting after 11 a.m. The clouds will start rolling in, and it’ll cool down to a high near 51. Winds will be calm at first, then pick up a bit from the northwest later in the day.
Tomorrow night, we’re looking at rain with temperatures around 39. There’s an 80% chance of rain, but we’re expecting less than a tenth of an inch.
Halloween 10/31 is looking rainy too, mainly in the afternoon, with a high near 53 and a light southeast breeze. The rain chance is about 70%. That night, rain continues, and we’re down to around 41 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.
Friday will be more rain, with a high near 54 and an 80% chance of showers. By Friday night, that’ll ease up to around a 40% chance, with temperatures dipping to about 39.
Saturday might give us a little break—there’s only a 20% chance of rain, and it’ll be partly sunny with a high near 53. Saturday night, there’s a slight chance of rain after 11 p.m., and it’ll be partly cloudy with a low around 36.
So, it’s shaping up to be a mix of sunshine, rain, and clouds, but Halloween itself should stay dry during the day.
You can read more from the National Weather Service here.
15 of the Most Wanted FBI Suspects in Washington State
6 Food Items That’ll Be Harder To Find in Washington State in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals