How’s the Halloween Weather Shaping Up in Tri-Cities, WA?

How's the 2024 Halloween Weather Shaping Up in Tri-Cities, WA?

How's the weather looking for Halloween in the Tri-Cities, I'll break it down for you.



Here's The Weather Forecast For Halloween Night In Tri-Cities Washington

According to the National Weather Service, Today 10/29 is going to be sunny with a high around 58, and there’ll be a light southwest breeze around 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight, it’ll stay mostly clear with the temperature dropping to about 33 degrees. The wind will calm down to around 5 mph and become still by the evening.

Tomorrow 10/30, there’s a 30% chance of rain starting after 11 a.m. The clouds will start rolling in, and it’ll cool down to a high near 51. Winds will be calm at first, then pick up a bit from the northwest later in the day.

Tomorrow night, we’re looking at rain with temperatures around 39. There’s an 80% chance of rain, but we’re expecting less than a tenth of an inch.

Halloween 10/31 is looking rainy too, mainly in the afternoon, with a high near 53 and a light southeast breeze. The rain chance is about 70%. That night, rain continues, and we’re down to around 41 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

Friday will be more rain, with a high near 54 and an 80% chance of showers. By Friday night, that’ll ease up to around a 40% chance, with temperatures dipping to about 39.

Saturday might give us a little break—there’s only a 20% chance of rain, and it’ll be partly sunny with a high near 53. Saturday night, there’s a slight chance of rain after 11 p.m., and it’ll be partly cloudy with a low around 36.

So, it’s shaping up to be a mix of sunshine, rain, and clouds, but Halloween itself should stay dry during the day.

You can read more from the National Weather Service here.