There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not.
I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids - can you guess which ones and why?
First of all, it's important to note that the overall majority of Halloween candy is perfectly fine and does not contain any alcohol.
However, there are some varieties of candy that do contain alcohol, and these are the ones that tend to cause confusion.
Candy With Alcohol Needs To Have 0.5% Or Less By Weight For Kids To Consume
The good news is that, in general, Halloween candy with alcohol content is allowed in Washington State as long as it meets certain criteria.
Specifically, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has stated that "non-molded hard candies" are allowed as long as they contain less than 0.5% alcohol by weight.
This includes popular varieties such as jawbreakers, root beer barrels, and lemon drops.
However, gummies and other molded candies are not allowed because they fall under the category of "alcoholic beverages."
So there you have it—in general, Halloween candy with alcohol content is allowed in Washington State as long as it meets certain criteria.
Be sure to check the label before enjoying your favorite variety this Halloween season and watch out for the kids as they come and go on the streets of the Tri-Cities.