Don’t Miss Friday’s Half-Off Dining Deal at Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery

We've got another great Seize The Deal for you kicking off Friday, and you'll save half off at Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery.

Tap the App Friday for a Delicious Deal at Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery

It's one of my favorite places in the Tri-Cities to hang out, and you'll save this week with a great deal from Seize The Deal.

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Family Dinner Just Got Cheaper at Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery

Enjoy the best beers in town at Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery in Richland, your go-to spot for amazing food and drinks.

READ MORE: Snap Up Brandi's Bakes Before They Are Gone - Seize The Deal

Not only do they serve up the best happy hour in town, but they also offer an eclectic lineup of live entertainment, a terrific lunch menu, and delicious dinner options for the whole family to enjoy.

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Seize this Dining Deal- Friday, May 15th, and get a $25 e-Voucher to Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery, for only $12.50.

Seize The Deal has other great deals at half-off, including Lil Firehouse, Brandi's Bakes, and Pizza Speedway.

Get these deals before they are gone.

So don't forget to Seize the Dining Deal this Friday, May 15th, and snag a $25 e-Voucher to Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery for just $12.50!.

Don't miss out on this fantastic offer. Click here for more details.