The Best Place to Get a Haircut in Tri-Cities is WHERE?

Where do you get your hair cut?

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Does the most affordable price make it the best?

Anyone who knows me knows that I'm all about getting the best deal wherever and whenever I can. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, I had to wait several DAYS to get a haircut. I was in Superior, WI of all places. When I finally got in to a salon I was amazed at how expensive it was. This place was in the middle of nowhere and charged exorbitant prices for the most basic services. I guess there really is something to the supply and demand pricing curve.

Where can the average Jane or Jim get a decent haircut in Tri-Cities?

The local beauty schools are great places to start.

Victoria's Academy of Cosmetology in Kennewick

Paul Mitchell Hair and Beauty School in Richland

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

New York Hair Academy in Pasco

The schools offer haircuts as well as a variety of services. Everything from facials, waxing, and nail care to specialty services including brows, lashes, and make-up application are available.

Canva Canva loading...

I'm so impressed with the prices and available services, I scheduled a facial soon. I can't wait. I've also splurged for the monthly deal of services. I plan on taking full advantage of ALL THE SERVICES. You should, too.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.