I think we've all done it...You're watching your favorite show on TV and all of a sudden you are overwhelmed with the need to snack!

Or you're trying to fall asleep and all you can think of is what junk food you could find in the pantry.

For years I wondered if the cravings came from watching food commercials on TV.

But, those are probably not to blame. So what is to blame? The bugs in your gut!

Healthy gut bacteria lead to better sleep

We hear about this constantly. If you're like me, you're very conscious of your healthy gut bacteria. And if you mess up and eat something sugary or salty or processed all of a sudden here come the cravings!

Nighttime snack cravings are a common struggle for many, often leading to unhealthy food choices.

Surprisingly, your gut microbiome—the trillions of bacteria living in your digestive system—plays a significant role in these cravings.

The gut bacteria are like little chubby monsters in your gut trying to convince you to feed them with unhealthy snacks like processed sugary or salty snacks!

The little monsters are throwing a tantrum in your tummy begging you to get up and walk to the pantry or fridge in search of something unhealthy to feed them!

Not unlike a child who throws a tantrum when they want something. Don't give in! Stay strong!

Certain bacteria thrive on sugar and processed foods, and they can send signals to your brain, encouraging you to crave these unhealthy options.

This creates a vicious cycle: the more you indulge, the more these bacteria grow, reinforcing the cravings.

A healthy microbiome, on the other hand, is associated with better appetite regulation and fewer cravings.

To support a balanced gut, incorporate fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains into your diet. These foods feed beneficial bacteria, promoting a diverse and healthy microbiome.

Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables can also help restore balance.

To curb nighttime cravings, try these practical tips:

1. **Eat balanced meals**: Ensure your meals include protein, healthy fats, and fiber to keep you full longer.

2. **Stay hydrated**: Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger. Drink water before reaching for a snack.

3. **Get enough sleep**: Poor sleep disrupts hunger hormones, increasing cravings. Aim for 7-9 hours per night.

4. **Manage stress**: Stress can trigger cravings. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

5. **Brush your teeth**: The minty freshness can signal to your brain that eating time is over.

I have a few remedies that I use when I'm craving something 'snacky.

I usually keep a fresh supply of Chia Seed pudding in the fridge. Chia Seed pudding is soaked Chia Seeds in water. It puffs up like pudding.

I scoop up a few tablespoons of that and add some plain Greek yogurt, and nuts (unsalted), and if I need something sweet I put dried or fresh fruit on it.

If I'm really desperate for sweetness I'll put a drizzle of pure maple syrup on top.

This snack is like heaven in my mouth when I'm craving something sweet and filling.

My other go-to is Apples and Peanut butter.

Peanut butter is very caloric but at least it's somewhat healthy if you get the Organic Adams. And an Apple a day is great fiber and at least it's not processed.

Another thing I do is drink a little Apple Cider Vinegar with Cinamon, Cayenne Pepper, and Tumeric in the morning, (when I remember to)

A shot of that each day really helps with gut bacteria. Make sure you get the vinegar with the mother in it. All natural. And start slow with the vinegar just a little and gradually increase.

By nurturing your gut health and adopting healthier habits, you can reduce nighttime cravings and improve your overall well-being.

