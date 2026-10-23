Here’s a Map of the Best 2026 Halloween Displays in the Tri-Cities
If you are looking for the creepiest and coolest Halloween-decorated homes in the Tri-Cities, we've got the ultimate map for you to follow.
There's a Map to Help You Find the Best Halloween Decorations in the Tri-Cities
In my own neighborhood in Kennewick, there is a great house on 28th Avenue that will blow your mind.
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Want to See the Best Halloween Displays? This Map Shows You Where to Go
Follow the link below to check out the interactive map for the best Halloween homes in the Tri-Cities:
READ MORE: 2 Great Free Halloween Events This Weekend in The Tri-Cities
Here are some addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in our community that you'll want to check out:
2013 W 3rd Ave
5220 S Auburn Pl
1801 W 28th Ave
1602 W 46th Ave
1805 W 46th Ave
221 S Cascade St
2107 S Sheppard St
2616 S Everett St
2600 S Buntin Loop
420 S Kellogg St
1890 S Honeysuckle St
7045 W 31st Pl
1209 N Dawes St
2603 W 43rd Pl
220 S Olson St
802 W Grand Ronde Ave
1800 S Lyle St
1408 S Olympia Pl
2341 Mark Ave
2000 Orchard Way
3003 Holly Ct
1525 Perkins Ave
2413 Olympia St
1928 Everest Ave
6190 Polaris Ct
5503 Kalakaua Ct
4012 Desert Ct
9814 Kokanee Dr
5710 Three Rivers Dr
2 Dahlia Ct
8704 Studebaker Dr
As always, be respectful of other people's property and keep your distance, but enjoy these amazing decorated homes right here in our community. Happy Haunting!
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals