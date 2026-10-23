Here’s a Map of the Best 2026 Halloween Displays in the Tri-Cities

If you are looking for the creepiest and coolest Halloween-decorated homes in the Tri-Cities, we've got the ultimate map for you to follow.

There's a Map to Help You Find the Best Halloween Decorations in the Tri-Cities

In my own neighborhood in Kennewick, there is a great house on 28th Avenue that will blow your mind.

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Want to See the Best Halloween Displays? This Map Shows You Where to Go

Follow the link below to check out the interactive map for the best Halloween homes in the Tri-Cities:

Interactive Map

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash House decorated for halloween with orange lights and pumpkins

READ MORE: 2 Great Free Halloween Events This Weekend in The Tri-Cities

Here are some addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in our community that you'll want to check out:

Kennewick

2013 W 3rd Ave 5220 S Auburn Pl 1801 W 28th Ave 1602 W 46th Ave 1805 W 46th Ave 221 S Cascade St 2107 S Sheppard St 2616 S Everett St 2600 S Buntin Loop 420 S Kellogg St 1890 S Honeysuckle St 7045 W 31st Pl 1209 N Dawes St 2603 W 43rd Pl 220 S Olson St 802 W Grand Ronde Ave 1800 S Lyle St 1408 S Olympia Pl

Photo by Quilia on Unsplash two skeleton near white concrete building with string lights at daytime

Richland

2341 Mark Ave 2000 Orchard Way 3003 Holly Ct 1525 Perkins Ave 2413 Olympia St 1928 Everest Ave 6190 Polaris Ct 5503 Kalakaua Ct

Pasco 4012 Desert Ct 9814 Kokanee Dr 5710 Three Rivers Dr 2 Dahlia Ct 8704 Studebaker Dr

As always, be respectful of other people's property and keep your distance, but enjoy these amazing decorated homes right here in our community. Happy Haunting!