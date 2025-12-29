Ground Beef Recall Issued in Washington Over E. Coli Risk

Mountain West Food Group is recalling approximately 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O26, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall involves grass-fed ground beef produced on December 16, 2025.

Specifically, the product affected is 16-ounce, vacuum-sealed packages labeled “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF.”

The packaging includes a “Use or Freeze By 01/13/26” date and bears the establishment number “EST 2083,” which is printed on the side of the package.

I've enclosed a picture of the recalled Beef packaging below:

Grass-Fed Ground Beef Recall Includes Washington State

FSIS says the recalled beef was shipped to distributors in several states, including Washington, Idaho, California, Colorado, Montana, and Pennsylvania, where it was intended for retail sale. Over 2800 pounds is up for recall in the Evergreen State

Consumers in these states are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected product.

In the posting, here is the reason for the recall:

The issue was identified during routine FSIS testing, which revealed the presence of E. coli O26, a strain of bacteria that can cause serious illness. While symptoms can vary, E. coli infections may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk for more severe complications.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled ground beef.

However, FSIS is advising consumers not to eat the product. Instead, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.