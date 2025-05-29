My wife just set up a new camping spot, and she's super excited about it. We now have a summer recreation spot we can escape the Tri-Cities on the long weekends, but we still need to be aware of proper grill laws in Washington State.

Five Washington State Charcoal Grilling Rules You Need To Know By The WSP

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has posted some rules and tips when it comes to managing your grill this summer.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, on average, 10,600 home fires are started each year, and 19,700 patients are sent to hospital emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills.

What Are Some Charcoal Grill Tips For Safety In Washington State?

Here are five rules you should follow when setting up your grill for the summer season:

Ensure you check with your local fire agency about any outdoor burn restrictions or bans.

Both propane and charcoal grills should only be used outside.

At a minimum, keep grills 10’ away from fences, exterior walls of the house, overhanging tree branches, or any other flammable materials.

Be sure the grill is stable and level.

Before using the grill for the first time each year, check the gas cylinder hose for leaks by applying a light soap and water solution to the hose and then turning on the gas. If there is a leak, the solution will form bubbles. If you can’t stop the leak yourself, have it serviced by a professional before using it.

When Lighting:

Whether cooking with a gas or charcoal grill always use caution when lighting. Always make sure your grill lid is open before lighting. When using charcoal, consider using a charcoal chimney starter instead of charcoal lighter fluid and never use gasoline or other flammable liquids other than lighter fluid.



Thanks to the Washington State Patrol for providing these safety tips; they will keep your family safe, and hopefully you'll enjoy your grilling season this year, like my wife loves her new camping spot.

