The annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is just days away!

The hot air balloons will take to the friendly skies above the Prosser area on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 23rd through the 25th. The balloons will launch at sunrise from the Prosser Airport, weather permitting.

How did the Great Prosser Balloon Rally begin? According to Prosserballoonrally.org:

Photo by Dawn Koch

Prosserballoonrally.org

Ballooning in Prosser started 23 years ago when balloon pilot Ted Wirch came to town to give his in-laws a balloon ride. During Ted's flight over Prosser he realized just what a beautiful place Prosser really is. He decided there and then that he had to tell other balloonist about the great flying there was to be had in the skies over Prosser. At the first official Great Prosser Balloon Rally, eleven hot air balloons graced the skies over Prosser.

I've been in a hot air balloon only once in my lifetime.

Patti Banner

It was a Groupon deal and I took advantage of it in Temecula, California, several years ago. It was one of the MOST exhilarating events I've ever experienced.

What can you expect at the Great Prosser Balloon Rally?

Several hot air balloon pilots and crew return to the event every year. The balloons will launch at about 6:45 am. The sky will be full of bright, colorful balloons!

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early. (About 6:15 am)

Arrive at the Prosser Airport early as some will be asked to assist pilots in preparing their balloons. Pilots may ask for assistance to inflate, chase, and recover hot-air balloons.

Where is the Prosser Airport located? (See Below)

Prosserballoonrally.org Google Maps-Prosser

Google Maps-Prosser

Parking and admission are FREE.

Come and join us for a weekend full of family activities. The weekend activities include Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Launches, Night Glow, Harvest Festival, Farmers Market, and last but not least Caren Mercer-Andreason Street Painting Festival.

