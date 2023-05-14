Grant County Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help in Man’s Death
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in a man's death.
The body of a man was pulled from a canal on Saturday. According to a social media post, a woman walked into a fire station at about 1:45 pm to report a drowning.
Firefighters and Deputies pulled the man's body from the irrigation canal in the 23000-block of Road U-Southwest. CPR was performed but life-saving measures were not successful.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.
