Grant County Reminds ORV Riders to Follow Dunes Rules
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reminds riders of off-road-vehicles to be safe while enjoying the Moses Lake Sand Dunes and Beverly Sand Dunes.
They've partnered with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police to patrol the Dunes for safety. According to the Sheriff's Office:
You'll see law enforcement officers in the area, along with our partners from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Our goal is to make sure everyone can enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly.
As ORV Activity Increases Grant County Law Enforcement Will Be Enforcing Rules
You CANNOT ride on county roads, shoulders, or ditches. Canal roads are restricted for maintenance. Riding there will be considered trespassing.
ORVs ARE permitted on marked DNR and WDFW roads and trails.
Read More: Richland Police Pause License Plate Cameras for New Privacy Law
Required Equipment for ORV Riding in Grant County
• Helmet required unless vehicle has roll cage and seatbelts
• Brakes and brake lights
• Headlights and taillights
• Valid ORV tag/registration
• Muffler with spark arrester (noise and dust complaints are the #1 issue)
• Safety flag - Bright orange or red, at least 48 sq. inches
• Riders under 16-years old must be accompanied by a licensed adult
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