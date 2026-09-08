Eastern Washington School District Warns Families About Viral “Cat in the Hat” Trend

For all the good that social media can do, there is also an underbelly of darkness that comes with using social media and can affect parents and kids alike.

What Parents Need to Know About the Viral “Cat in the Hat” Trend

I hadn't heard about the newest trend, "Cat in the Hat," but now Grandview schools are giving parents, staff, and kids information about the newest trend that's buzzing on the internet.

If you didn't know it, the "Cat in the Hat" trend is targeting schools. It's an AI-generated horror hoax built around the creepy version of the character played by Mike Myers in the 2003 movie The Cat in the Hat.

Get our free mobile app

Grandview Schools Issue “Report, Don’t Repost” Warning Over Viral Trend

People are posting grainy generated videos of Mike Myers' version of Cat in the Hat roaming neighborhoods.

At this time, it's not been proven that someone is lurking around neighborhoods, dressed as the Cat in the Hat, but schools and neighborhoods have been targeted online.

credit: youtube/universal pictures credit: youtube/universal pictures

READ MORE: How Is Bad Is Washington State For Scams and Grifting?

Grandview School posted a Facebook warning about the trend but also clarified that Grandview HAS NOT been a victim of the hoax but wanted the parents and students to be aware of it.

AI is making it much easier to replicate videos, and if your children see anything online, they should report it and not repost it.

Grandview schools have provided this link just in case: Tip Line