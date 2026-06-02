Man Hospitalized After Falling From Grain Silo in Whitman County

A man is in critical condition after a 25-foot fall off a grain silo near Rosalia on Sunday night.

Witnesses Say Man Lost Footing Before 25-Foot Grain Silo Fall in Washington State

According to a report from the Whitman County Sheriff's Department, deputies and an EMS crew were called at 5:30 PM to an injured male who had fallen approximately 25 feet from the top of a grain silo located on File Road.

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What Led to a Dangerous 25-Foot Fall From a Grain Silo?

Witnesses said the man had climbed a grain silo and slipped, plunging 25 feet to the ground.

The male was suffering from multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a high-angle fall.

Emergency medical personnel provided advanced life support treatment at the scene.

Due to the severity of the injuries, Life Flight was requested and transported the patient to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further medical care.

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An early investigation into the incident with the property owners so far reveals that the man didn't have permission to be on the grain silo.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate this incident, and we'll keep you updated as we get more information on the incident.