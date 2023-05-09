Which Mega Stars are Coming to Play WA’s Famous Gorge Ampitheatre?

Have you ever been to a concert at the Gorge Ampitheatre?

You're missing out, if you haven't. The lineup of talent this year is awesome. From rock and country acts to several artists collaborating together in 2-3 day festivals. The Gorge Ampitheatre is an outdoor venue in Grant County with the most beautiful backdrop of the Columbia River. Dave Matthews Band loves playing at the Gorge.

I've only been to one concert at the Gorge, and it was phenomenal!

It was the last time I saw Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on August 15th, 2014. Steve Winwood was the opening act. We pitched our tent for a night at the campground and took a shuttle in to the concert grounds. The whole experience was amazing.

Everyone should experience a concert at the Gorge. On this year's schedule:

Illenium - Saturday, May 27th & Sunday, May 28th

Brandi Carlisle - Friday, June 9th

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlisle - Saturday, June 10th

The Highway Women and Tanya Tucker - Sunday, June 11th

Beyond Wonderland - Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th

Dead & Company - Friday, July 7th and Saturday July 8th

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival - Saturday, July 15th

Above & Beyond - July 21st-July 23rd

Boygenius - Saturday July 29th

Watershed Festival - Friday, August 4th, Saturday, August 5th, & Sunday August 6th

Dave Matthews Band (Camping Pass ONLY) - Thursday, August 31st

Dave Matthews Band - Friday September 1st, Saturday September 2nd, & Sunday September 3rd

The Lumineers & James Bey - Thursday September 7th & Friday, September 8th

Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hailey Whitters - Saturday, September 9th & Sunday September 10th.

Scroll on to see the most ICONIC bands ever to play the Gorge. Do you agree?

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

