The Beloved Goonies House in Oregon Sets Out for Change

My wife is one of the biggest Goonies fans, so much so that she's attended the yearly Goonies festival in Astoria, Oregon.



Oregon's Favorite Movie House is Back in Action with Huge Renovation Plans

It might surprise you to learn that the previous owners of the world-famous Goonies house weren't big supporters of the movie and found that fans hanging around on their property was a nuisance.

As some would say, they weren't fan-friendly, and I can understand that if you have a constant flow of traffic in front of your house, it can be exhausting.

The good news is that the Goonies' house sold to a super-fan a few years ago, and the newest owner LOVES the fans.

The 40th anniversary of the Goonies is around the corner and the new owner announced that the Goonies' house is being completely renovated - back to the 80s!

The Goonies Haven in Oregon is Getting a Major Facelift – Here’s What to Expect

So if you are a fan, you'll love hearing that news.

JP Connelly has been put in charge of finding all those authentic 80's items and he regularly posts on his Instagram showing the progress on the Goonies house and he's always looking for items as well.

Behman Zakeri, the current owner, wants to make the Goonies house as authentic as possible which should have Goonies fans jumping with joy.

You can read more about the Goonies House renovation here.

