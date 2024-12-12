Have You Explored This Whimsical Reindeer Farm in Goldendale WA?

A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On TikTok

If you need your day made, a TikTok video has gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, that she's almost ready to fly!



facebook/goldendalereindeer facebook/goldendalereindeer loading...

Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?

Holly is a reindeer who lives on a reindeer farm in Goldendale, Washington. She's gone viral on TikTok as she gleefully races around in the snow trying to catch snowflakes. In one portion of the video, Holly looks like she'll take flight.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been looking for a magical experience, families will love visiting the reindeer farm in Goldendale Washington. Goldendale Reindeer Farm has five awesome reindeer including Holly that you can see.

facebook/goldendalereindeer facebook/goldendalereindeer loading...

Here's what the site says about the Reindeer Experience:

Our primary tour, the Reindeer Experience, is about 45 minutes long and begins with a 'Reindeer Rumination Time' where you will learn all about reindeer. Following the safety instructions, we will enter the reindeer enclosure where you will have the opportunity to feed, interact, and take pictures with our five friendly reindeer.

If you want to book a tour to see the reindeer, click here.

The video of Holly racing around the snow makes you believe she can fly, even watching the video, I was rooting for her to go airborne. She's got a twinkle in her eye and I'm sure if Rudolph can't make the run this year, Holly is ready to help out Santa on his rounds. ❤❤❤

The Five Prettiest Winter Towns in Washington State It's no secret that Washington State is one of the most beautiful places in the world. From the snow-capped mountains to the lush forests, there's no shortage of picturesque scenery. But what are the best places to see all this beauty? Here are our five picks for the prettiest towns in Washington during winter. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals