Have You Explored This Whimsical Reindeer Farm in Goldendale WA?
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On TikTok
If you need your day made, a TikTok video has gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, that she's almost ready to fly!
Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?
Holly is a reindeer who lives on a reindeer farm in Goldendale, Washington. She's gone viral on TikTok as she gleefully races around in the snow trying to catch snowflakes. In one portion of the video, Holly looks like she'll take flight.
If you've been looking for a magical experience, families will love visiting the reindeer farm in Goldendale Washington. Goldendale Reindeer Farm has five awesome reindeer including Holly that you can see.
Here's what the site says about the Reindeer Experience:
Our primary tour, the Reindeer Experience, is about 45 minutes long and begins with a 'Reindeer Rumination Time' where you will learn all about reindeer. Following the safety instructions, we will enter the reindeer enclosure where you will have the opportunity to feed, interact, and take pictures with our five friendly reindeer.
If you want to book a tour to see the reindeer, click here.
The video of Holly racing around the snow makes you believe she can fly, even watching the video, I was rooting for her to go airborne. She's got a twinkle in her eye and I'm sure if Rudolph can't make the run this year, Holly is ready to help out Santa on his rounds. ❤❤❤
@goldendalereindeer Ready for takeoff! #goldendalereindeer #snow #snowday #readyfortakeoff #Holly #Christmas #christmastime #snowyday #holiday #holidayvibes #Snowflake #love #reindeer #runreiindeerrun #reindeer #joy #christmasjoy #snowstorm #weather #Santa #sleigh #santassleigh #ready #fly #reindeerfly ♬ original sound - Goldendale Reindeer
The Five Prettiest Winter Towns in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The Five Best Ski Resorts in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals