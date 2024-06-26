Golden Bachelor Contestant Returns to Morning Radio in Tri-Cities

98.3 THEY KEY and Townsquare Media are excited to announce the return of Faith Martin! After an eight-year hiatus, Faith will return as the host of the morning show on 98.3 The KEY beginning, Monday, August 5, 2024.

Photo: Jeanie Deno

“I’m so excited to be coming back! Hosting the morning show on 98.3 THE KEY from the late 1990s through 2016 was some of the best years of my career, and I look forward to reconnecting with The KEY audience and my co-workers – it will be like coming home for me” – Faith Martin.

Photo: ABC-TV-Faith Martin-Canva. Golden Bachelor Contestants

“I’ve known and worked with Faith since the late 1980s - she is one-of-a-kind, a pillar in our community, and is an amazing personality with a huge following”. “We can’t wait to have Faith back on 98.3 THE KEY” – Paul Drake, Director of Programming and Content, Townsquare Media, Tri-Cities.



Faith Martin is an award-winning radio and television personality and was most recently the third runner-up on the first-ever ‘Golden Bachelor’ on ABC-TV. When she’s not working, Faith loves singing, songwriting, and performing at local Tri-City venues, she loves to ride her horses and enjoys hiking the many trails around the Tri-Cities and the Pacific Northwest. Keep scrolling to see Faith Martin through the years in pictures.