Kennewick Family Mourns Daughter Lost in Fire, GoFundMe Set Up to Help

A Kennewick family is mourning the death of their 8-year-old daughter after a fire.

She loved dressing up in her princess dresses every Sunday to go to church, and she was without a doubt, daddy’s princess.

The fire was reported just after 11 am on Saturday in the 7300 block of West Bonnie Avenue. Callers reported a boy was on top of a motorhome that was on fire. Upon arrival, Police were informed by the 14-year-old boy that his sister was in the home. Fire crews were able to break into the locked motorhome, where they found the girl and brought her outside. Both children were taken to the hospital.

Naomi Quetzalli died a short time later, leaving the family heartbroken.

Lotar Jaciel survived the fire and was flown to Harborview Medical Center where he remains in the ICU unit. The family is told that it will be several weeks before Lotar returns home.

The parents were both at work when the fire happened. Fire crews got the fire under control in just under half an hour, however, the motorhome is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by a family friend, Mayra Alexandra Quintero.

The RV home of Hector and Monica Escobar-Chimal caught on fire while their 2 children were sleeping. It was a sudden and unexpected passing of 8-year-old Naomi Quetzalli, leaving the family heartbroken. As if this wasn’t enough they also lost their RV home. The Escobar Chimal family will have to plan a funeral and also be with Lotar in Seattle until he is fully recovered, and on top of that, they have to worry about finding a new home as they have to start over completely as not much could be saved from the RV.

If you'd like to donate, click the button below.

