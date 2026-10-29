The Ghost Town Beneath Two Rivers Park: Is Hover Haunted?

We've all heard of the Finley Ghost, but do you realize that Two Rivers Park in Finley might also be haunted?

Ghostly Figures, Shadows and Cries for Help at This Tri-Cities Park?

Washington State history talks about the moving of the town of White Bluffs when the Hanford Nuclear site came into existence in the early 40s near Richland, but on the other side of the river in Kennewick, another town existed before it was blotted out of existence.

credit: canva/benton county archives credit: canva/benton county archives

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Why Some Believe Two Rivers Park Is Haunted by Hover's Past

I'm not sure I'd want to be stuck at Two Rivers Park near Finley overnight as rumours swirl that ghosts still exist, according to the locals.

Photo by Photos_frompasttofuture on Unsplash a couple of women standing next to each other

READ MORE: Is Washington State the Bigfoot and UFO Capital of the Nation?

In a posting from Tumbleweird, Folklorist Ashleigh Malin says ghosts still appear and visit the former town site.

Photo by Nadia Jamnik on Unsplash photo of village

Sightings of the ghosts describe pre-1930s clothing, most in the Edwardian style, said to be residents who drowned in the swift currents of the Columbia.

The town of Hover (founded by Herbert A. Hover) consisted of an opera house, a hotel, a saloon, a grocery, a school, a church, a blacksmith shop, a newspaper, a grain elevator, a ferry dock, and a railroad depot.

A fire in 1910 destroyed the major buildings, and the land was submerged under water when McNary Dam came into existence.

So what lies below Two Rivers Park? Your guess is as good as mine, but I don't want to be out there after midnight in case those ghosts decide to reappear!

You can read more about the ghosts of Hover here.