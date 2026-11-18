My wife and I love a good road trip to places we've never been, and I've got a good one you need to check out because it's close to the Tri-Cities and you can stay the night.

A Road Trip Worth Taking: Spend the Night in Oregon's Historic Shaniko

What makes this road trip so cool is that you can stay the night in this ghost town in Oregon.

Get our free mobile app

Looking for a Different Kind of Getaway? Try This Oregon Ghost Town

My wife and I went through there on our way to Bend, Oregon this summer, and I took note of this little getaway town.

Shaniko, located in Wasco County, was once known for wool shipping but has long since been one of Oregon's most famous ghost towns.

Shaniko is experiencing a little bit of a revival, as you can stay the night at the Shaniko Hotel to have a real "ghostly" experience.

google maps street view google maps street view

READ MORE: Richland Police Warn Of Pre-Trial Scams and QR Codes

There is also a small museum sharing stories and artifacts from Shaniko’s past that's worth checking out on your trip.

So take US 97 on the way to Maupin, and you'll run into Shaniko before you know it. If you would like a "spooky" road trip, this might be fun for you and the family.