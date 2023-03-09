Get Your FREE Covid Tests Today, WA’s Free Program Ends in May

The Washington State Department of Health has announced that its FREE at-home testing program is ending on May 11th.

What does this mean for us?

You can still order free COVID-19 home test kits from the Say Yes! COVID Test website, however, beginning March 13th, eligibility will change to focus on Washington communities most in need. Thus, you may want to get your orders in sooner than later. You're encouraged to visit the SYCT website today to see your eligible to place your order for five test kits which are delivered to your home or work address FREE of charge. According to a news release from the WA Department of Health:

“Thanks to the incredible partnership between the DOH Say Yes! COVID Test team and our partners, as well as close collaborations with the public health and healthcare systems, communities, and individual Washingtonians, our state has achieved one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the country,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH. “DOH will continue to support Washingtonians to keep their communities healthy and protect the elderly and those with chronic conditions who are most vulnerable to the severe impacts of COVID-19.”

Since January 2022, more than 15 million free at home tests were distributed.

Federally supplied free at-home tests remain available to order for all while supplies last. Insurers are still required to cover the cost of eight at home tests per covered member per month until the end of the federal public health emergency on May 11.

