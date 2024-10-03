Avoid Scammers Get Free Covid Tests From Government Now

It's difficult to be prepared for everything. But there are a few things that make sense to prepare for this Fall/Winter.

I recently returned from NYC with a bad case of COVID. Ugh. Back in January when I returned from a trip from California for the Golden Bachelor "Golden Wedding" I also got Covid.

Both times, I knew I was sick but had no way of knowing if it was Covid because I hadn't prepared for it and didn't have any on hand.

I had to ask someone else to go to the grocery store and pick one up for me.

Are people still getting COVID?

Also last year my power went off in my house, my pipes froze and when they thawed I had a flood.

Live and learn right? This year, I've called an electrician to put in an outside generator for me to curb the power issue. And I've decided (as I have lots of time to contemplate since I'm home sick with COVID) that I am going to do all the things to prepare this year to hopefully spare myself any extra disasters or grief!

How Can I stay healthy this Flu Season?

There is a way to order COVID tests for free online. It's not a bad idea to pick some up from the store as well.

If you choose to order online, it's important to make sure you are actually ordering them from a protected site and not giving a scammer all your information.

The federal government is once again offering free COVID-19 test kits. When it opens in September, you can order up to four kits per household at COVIDTests.gov. All for free.

Shipping is free, too. Just give a name and shipping address. Sharing your email is optional if you’d like to get confirmation and delivery updates from the U.S. Postal Service. Anyone who asks for more information than that is a scammer. You don’t need to give financial information or pay anything to get these free tests, and nobody can promise you special access or extra tests. If they do, they’re scammers.

To avoid scammers impersonating the federal government:

Don't click links in unexpected emails or text messages, no matter how real they look.

Start at COVIDTests.gov to order your free test kits. When you click to order, you'll go to special.usps.com/testkits. The test kits and shipping are free.

Don't give out your credit card, bank account, or Social Security number. No one will call, text, or email you from the federal government to ask for your information to "help" you order free test kits.

I've been very sick with Covid twice now. I am guessing it comes from people who don't know they have it. And are out in public places.

If we all have test kits on hand and stay isolated when sick, hopefully, we can spare others from getting ill.

Best wishes for staying healthy through the flu season!

